Sunny
89.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1.43 to $63.58 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for June delivery fell $1.31 to $67.25 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 3 cents to $2.07 a gallon. May heating oil fell 4 cents to $1.92 a gallon. June natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell 60 cents to $1,767.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 22 cents to $25.87 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $4.47 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.31 Japanese yen from 108.88 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.2022 from $1.2126.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert