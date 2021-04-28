Sunny
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 92 cents to $63.86 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 85 cents to $67.27 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 5 cents to $2.07 a gallon. May heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.94 a gallon. May natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $4.90 to $1,773.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 32 cents to $26.09 an ounce and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.50 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.68 Japanese yen from 108.75 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.2124 from $1.2089.

The Associated Press

