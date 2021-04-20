Sunny
75.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 94 cents to $62.44 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for June delivery fell 48 cents to $66.57 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents to $2.02 a gallon. May heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.88 a gallon. May natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $7.80 to $1,778.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery was unchanged at $25.84 an ounce and May copper fell 3 cents to $4.21 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.12 Japanese yen from 108.11 yen. The euro fell to $1.2031 from $1.2039.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 