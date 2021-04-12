Sunny
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 38 cents to $59.70 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 33 cents to $63.28 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 1 cent to $1.97 a gallon. May heating oil was unchanged at $1.81 a gallon. May natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $12.10 to $1,732.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 46 cents to $24.87 an ounce and May copper fell 2 cents to $4.02 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.43 Japanese yen from 109.66 yen. The euro rose to $1.1906 from $1.1902.

