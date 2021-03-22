Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 13 cents to $61.55 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose 9 cents to $64.62 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 2 cents to $1.96 a gallon. April heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.83 a gallon. April natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $3.60 to $1,738.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 55 cents to $25.77 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.14 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.80 Japanese yen from 108.89 yen. The euro rose to $1.1942 from $1.1909.

The Associated Press