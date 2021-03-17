Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 20 cents to $64.60 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 39 cents to $68 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 5 cents to $2.05 a gallon. April heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.91 a gallon. April natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.53 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $3.80 to $1,727.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 6 cents to $26.06 an ounce and May copper rose 5 cents to $4.12 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.86 Japanese yen from 109.00 yen. The euro fell to $1.1979 from $1.1903.

The Associated Press