Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 89 cents to $59.75 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 99 cents to $62.70 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose remained at $1.94 a gallon. April heating fell 1 cent to $1.81 a gallon. April natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $10.60 to $1,733.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 20 cents to $26.88 an ounce and May copper rose 11 cents to $4.22 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.75 Japanese yen from 106.81 yen. The euro rose to $1.2085 from $1.2047.

The Associated Press

