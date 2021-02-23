Sunny
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 18 cents to $61.67 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose 13 cents to $65.37 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $1.86 a gallon. March heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.87 a gallon. March natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $2.50 to $1,805.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 40 cents to $27.69 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $4.18 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.33 Japanese yen from 105.03 yen. The euro fell to $1.2145 from $1.2167.

The Associated Press

