Pakistani police raid kills 3 suspected Baluch separatists

By AP News

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police on Wednesday raided a suspected hideout of an outlawed separatist group in eastern Punjab province, triggering a shootout that killed three insurgents, authorities said.

According to a statement by Kamran Hussain, an official with the counter-terrorism department, officers also seized a cache of weapons allegedly belonging to “terrorists from the outlawed Baluchistan Republican Army.” The group is known for targeting Pakistani troops, police and gas pipelines in southwestern Baluchistan province.

Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatists who want a greater share of province gas and mineral revenue. Although authorities often say they have quelled the insurgency in Baluchistan, violence has continued there.

