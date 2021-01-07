Sunny
Tommy Paul, right at home, wins opener at Delray Beach

By AP News

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Paul made the most of his home-court advantage Thursday, sweeping Ji Sung Nam of South Korea 6-1, 6-4 in the first round at the Delray Beach Open.

Paul, who lives in Delray Beach, came into the tournament seeded fifth and ranked a career-high No. 52.

Gianluca Mager of Italy rallied past American Ryan Harrison 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Thiago Monteiro beat fellow Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci 6-3, 7-5.

The hard-court tournament was moved up to early January as part of a shuffling of the professional tennis tour schedules during the pandemic.

