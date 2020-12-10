Partly cloudy
Offshore earthquake shakes buildings in Taiwan’s capital

By AP News

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake off the eastern coast of Taiwan shook the capital city of Taipei on Thursday night. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said the earthquake measured 6.7 and struck about 9:20 p.m. at a depth of 77 kilometers (48 miles). The U.S. Geological Survey measured the magnitude as 6.2.

Taiwan, which sits on a seismologically active arc known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, is frequently hit by earthquakes, sometimes deadly ones. The self-governing island lies 160 kilometers (100 miles) off the coast of mainland China.

