Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 36 cents to $38.79 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for January delivery fell 30 cents to $40.93 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 1 cent to $1.12 a gallon. December heating oil was littlle changed at $1.17 a gallon. December natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $50.60 to $1,946.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose $1.30 to $25.19 an ounce and December copper was flast at $3.11 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.51 Japanese yen from 104.46 yen. The euro rose to $1.1838 from $1.1725.

The Associated Press