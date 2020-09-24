Sunny
84.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 38 cents to $40.31 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 17 cents to $41.94 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $1.20 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.12 a gallon. October natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $8.50 to $1,876.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 9 cents to $23.20 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $2.97 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.43 Japanese yen from 105.42 yen. The euro rose to $1.1667 from $1.1657.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 