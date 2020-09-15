Mostly cloudy
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.02 to $38.28 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 92 cents to $40.53 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $1.14 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.10 a gallon. October natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.36 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $2.50 to $1,966.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 11 cents to $27.46 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.06 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.46 Japanese yen from 105.72 yen. The euro fell to $1.1853 from $1.1865.

The Associated Press

