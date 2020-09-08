Cloudy
Asia Today: India reports record 1,133 new virus deaths

By AP News
Indian passengers queue up for COVID-19 test at a facility erected at a railway station to screen people coming from outside the city, in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. India's coronavirus cases are now the second-highest in the world and only behind the United States. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

NEW DELHI (AP) — India on Tuesday reported 1,133 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day total.

The Health Ministry also reported 75,809 new cases, raising India’s tally to nearly 4.3 million — second only to the United States and maintaining an upward surge amid an ease in nationwide restrictions to help mitigate the economic pain. The country’s death toll now stands at 72,775.

India has been reporting the highest single-day caseload in the world for more than a month.

The rise in cases is partly due to increased testing. The number of daily tests conducted across the country has risen to more than a million. Nearly 3.3 million people in India have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The pandemic has been economically devastating for India. Its economy contracted nearly 24% in the second quarter, the worst among the world’s top economies.

