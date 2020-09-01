Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 15 cents to $42.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 30 cents to $45.58 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 5 cents to $1.22 a gallon. September heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.23 a gallon. October natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.53 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 30 cents to $1,978.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 5 cents to $28.65 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.03 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.97 Japanese yen from 105.88 yen. The euro fell to $1.1910 from $1.1936.

The Associated Press