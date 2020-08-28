89.6 ° F
3 killed by falling trees as storm lashes Australian city

By AP News
Men work on removing a fallen tree, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, which struck and killed a 4-year-old boy in Melbourne, Australia. Three people were killed by falling trees and 50,000 homes were left without power after a wild storm Thursday. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A wild storm that hit Australia’s second-largest city knocked out power to 50,000 homes and felled trees that killed three people, authorities said Friday.

A 4-year-old boy was struck by a tree Thursday evening and died later in hospital, a police statement said.

A 59-year-old man was killed when a falling tree crushed the car he was driving. And another tree truck a pickup truck on a highway, killing a 36-year-old woman passenger. The 24-year-old male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

Around 50,000 homes in Australia’s second-largest city were still without power on Friday morning.

Emergency services received more than 1,700 calls for help.

