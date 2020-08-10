Cloudy
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

By AP News
FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo, Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of the local newspaper Apple Daily, arrives a district court in Hong Kong. An aide to Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai says Lai was arrested Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020, under the city’s national security law on suspicion of collusion with foreign powers. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

HONG KONG (AP) — An aide to Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai says Lai was arrested Monday morning under the city’s national security law on suspicion of collusion with foreign powers.

“Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers at this time,” Mark Simon wrote on Twitter.

Hong Kong police said in a statement that seven people had been arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law, but did not reveal the names of those arrested.

Lai, who owns popular tabloid Apple Daily, is an outspoken pro-democracy figure in Hong Kong and regularly criticizes China’s authoritarian rule.

Simon said that police searched both Lai and his son’s home, as well as other members of media group Next Media, which Lai founded.

By ZEN SOO
Associated Press

