Vietnam imposes more virus restrictions as outbreak spreads

By AP News
A police officer talks to a woman at the barricaded entrance of an alley where one of its residents is suspected to have COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Vietnam intensifies protective measures as the number of locally transmissions, starting at a hospital in the popular beach city of Da Nang, keeps increasing since the weekend. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam imposed more coronavirus restrictions Thursday as an outbreak that started in a popular beach resort destination grew with nine new cases.

Eight of the new infections were detected in the virus hot spot of Da Nang and another was confirmed in the capital Hanoi in a man who had returned from the coastal city, the health ministry said.

The outbreak has spread from Da Nang in central Vietnam to 5 other cities and provinces with 43 cases since the weekend, and Vietnam is intensifying protective measures across the country.

Dak Lak province starting Thursday morning is reimposing social distancing, closing nonessential services and banning public gathering of more than 20 people.

Da Nang’s neighbors, the coastal provinces of Quang Nam and Quang Ngai, have closed their beaches and limited businesses that can open.

Another popular tourist destination Hoi An old town, near Da Nang, is also reimposing social distancing.

Hanoi city authorities have cancelled public events and will close down bars and clubs from Thursday. It also plans testing of some 21,000 people who returned from Da Nang before the coastal resort was locked down Tuesday.

By HAU DINH
Associated Press

