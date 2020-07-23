Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 83 cents to settle at $41.07 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 98 cents to $43.31 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 2 cents to $1.26 a gallon. August heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.25 a gallon. August natural gas rose 10 cents to $1.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $24.90 to $1,890 an ounce, silver for September delivery fell 16 cents to $22.99 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $2.94 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.74 Japanese yen from 107.24 yen. The euro rose to $1.1609 from $1.1569.

The Associated Press