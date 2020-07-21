Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.15 to settle at $41.96 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose $1.04 to $44.32 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 5 cents to $1.28 a gallon. August heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.28 a gallon. August natural gas rose 3 cents to $1.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $26.50 to $1,843.90 an ounce, silver for September delivery rose $1.37 to $21.56 an ounce and September copper rose 4 cents to $2.96 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.78 Japanese yen from 107.31 yen. The euro rose to $1.1531 from $1.1441.

The Associated Press