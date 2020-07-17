Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 16 cents to settle at $40.59 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 23 cents to $43.14 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $1.22 a gallon. August heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.22 a gallon. August natural gas fell 1 cent to $1.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $9.70 to $1,810 an ounce, silver for September delivery rose 19 cents to $19.76 an ounce and September copper was unchanged at $2.90 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.96 Japanese yen from 107.38 yen. The euro rose to $1.1436 from $1.1379.

The Associated Press