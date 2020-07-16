Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 45 cents to settle at $40.75 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 42 cents to $43.37 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 3 cents to $1.23 a gallon. August heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.23 a gallon. August natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $13.50 to $1,800.30 an ounce, silver for September delivery fell 19 cents to $19.57 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $2.90 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.38 Japanese yen from 106.96 yen. The euro fell to $1.1379 from $1.1405.

The Associated Press