Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 71 cents to settle at $40.46 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 89 cents to $43.08 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 2 cents to $1.29 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.22 a gallon. July natural gas fell 1 cent to $1.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $13.40 to $1,766.40 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 5 cents to $17.90 an ounce and July copper rose 4 cents to $2.65 a pound.

The dollar rose to 106.94 Japanese yen from 106.88 yen. The euro rose to $1.1261 from $1.1127.

The Associated Press

