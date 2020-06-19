Sunny
95.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 91 cents to settle at $39.75 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 68 cents to $42.19 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $1.27 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.21 a gallon. July natural gas rose 3 cents to $1.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $21.90 to $1,753 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 34 cents to $17.85 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $2.61 a pound.

The dollar rose to 106.88 Japanese yen from 106.10 yen. The euro fell to $1.1187 from $1.1211.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 