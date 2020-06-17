Mostly cloudy
55.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

5 Things to Know for Today

By AP News
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Christian Coleman, of the United States, poses after winning the men's 100 meter race during the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. Reigning world champion Coleman insists a simple phone call from drug testers while he was out Christmas shopping could’ve prevented the latest misunderstanding about his whereabouts, one he fears could lead to a suspension. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

5 Things to Know for Today

Photo Icon View Photo

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BEIJING SEES SPIKE IN VIRUS CASES Describing a new coronavirus outbreak as “extremely grave,” the Chinese capital cancels more than 60% of commercial flights and raises the alert level.

2. TENSIONS RISING ON KOREAN PENINSULA North Korea will redeploy troops to now-shuttered inter-Korean cooperation sites, reinstall guard posts and resume military exercises at front-line areas.

3. SENATE GOP PROPOSES POLICING CHANGES The legislation would establish an enhanced use-of-force database, restrictions on chokeholds and new training and commissions to study law enforcement and race, AP learns.

4. CHINA, INDIA DEFUSE BORDER CRISIS Beijing says it has agreed with New Delhi to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades.

5. TOP AMERICAN SPRINTER SUSPENDED Christian Coleman, the reigning world champion in the 100-meter dash, was temporarily banned by the Athletics Integrity Unit for missing drug tests.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 