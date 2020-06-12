Cloudy
61.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 8 cents to settle at $36.26 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 18 cents to $38.73 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was little changed at $1.12 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.10 a gallon. July natural gas fell 8 cents to $1.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $2.50 to $1,737.30 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 41 cents to $17.48 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $2.60 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.45 Japanese yen from 106.81 yen. The euro fell to $1.1233 from $1.1302.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 