Plane catches fire at Manila airport; all 8 aboard killed

By AP News

MANILA, Philippines — A plane carrying eight people caught fire Sunday while attempting to take off from Manila’s airport on a flight bound for Japan, killing all those on board, officials said.

The plane, which was carrying six crew members and two passengers, was on a medical mission to bring a patient to Tokyo when it caught fire at the end of the runway, said Manila airport general manager Ed Monreal.

“There were no survivors,” Monreal said at a news conference.

He said two of the eight on board were foreigners — one American and one Canadian — and the rest were Filipinos.

Firetrucks and rescue personnel rushed and doused the aircraft with foam to try to extinguish the flames.

