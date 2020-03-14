New Zealand memorial for mosque shooting canceled View Photo

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — A national memorial in New Zealand to commemorate the 51 people who were killed when a gunman attacked two mosques one year ago has been canceled due to fears over the new coronavirus.

Thousands of people were expected to attend the Sunday service in Christchurch to mark the anniversary of the March 15 shooting.

New Zealand has had just five confirmed cases of COVID-19, and so far there haven’t been signs of a local outbreak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decision announced Saturday was pragmatic and precautionary.