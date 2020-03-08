Cloudy
South Korea’s military North fires unidentified projectile

By AP News

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says it has detected the North Korean launch on Monday morning but gave no further details.

The launch came days after North Korea said it had carried out two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises in its first weapons tests since late November.

The those launches came amid a deadlock in a U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons.

