Partly cloudy
45.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Japan’s Hokkaido declares state of emergency over virus

By AP News

Japan’s Hokkaido declares state of emergency over virus

Photo Icon View Photo

TOKYO — The Japanese island of Hokkaido is declaring a state of emergency over the rapid spread of the new virus there.

The governor says the emergency will continue until mid-March.

He is urging all residents to stay home this weekend, which he says is a critical time to keep the situation from worsening.

The number of cases in Hokkaido has risen rapidly in recent days to 63.

Schools throughout Japan are closing until the end of March.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 