New virus has infected more than 64,000 people globally
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 64,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday in Beijing:
— Mainland China: 1,380 deaths among 63,851 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.
— Hong Kong: 51 cases, 1 death
— Macao: 10
— Japan: 251, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death
— Singapore: 58
— Thailand: 33
— South Korea: 28
— Malaysia: 19
— Taiwan: 18
— Vietnam: 16
— Australia: 14
— Germany: 16
— United States: 15. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China
— France: 11
— United Kingdom: 9
— United Arab Emirates: 8
— Canada: 7
— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death
— India: 3
— Italy: 3
— Russia: 2
— Spain: 2
— Belgium: 1
— Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1
— Sweden: 1
— Cambodia: 1
— Finland: 1