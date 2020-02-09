Sunny
42.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Roadside bomb in SW Pakistan kills 1 soldier, wounds 5

By AP News

QUETTA, Pakistan — A roadside bomb exploded near a Pakistani paramilitary vehicle in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province, killing one soldier and wounding five others, a local government official said Sunday.

The paramilitary troops were attacked while on patrol near the Sharag coal mines, according to Azeem Jan Damar, a deputy commissioner in Harnai district. He said the wounded were taken to a nearby medical facility.

Baluchistan province has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s natural resources, such as gas and oil. The province shares a long border with Afghanistan and Iran.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but such attacks on security forces in the past have been claimed by Baluch separatist groups.

Islamic militants also operate in the region. Last month, a roadside bomb hit a paramilitary force vehicle in the provincial capital, Quetta. The blast killed two soldiers and wounded 12 others. Hizbul Ahrar, an offshoot of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Days later, an explosion ripped through a mosque in Quetta during Friday evening prayers, killing a senior police officer and at least 13 civilians.

Despite these recent bombings, terror attacks in Pakistan overall have plummeted by more than 85% over the last decade.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 