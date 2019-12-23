Partly sunny
Protests break out in Ivory Coast after Soro flight diverted

By AP News

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — Police have used tear gas to disperse protesters in Ivory Coast’s commercial capital after politician Guillaume Soro’s flight home was instead diverted to Ghana.

Conflicting reports emerged late Monday as to why Soro’s plane didn’t land in Ivory Coast as scheduled after the former rebel leader spent more than five months away.

Ivorian aviation officials insisted that it was Soro himself who requested the diversion.

Soro and his allies helped President Alassane Ouattara come to power when then-President Laurent Gbagbo refused to step down during the violent 2010-2011 election.

However, Soro has distanced himself from Ouattara’s party with his ambitions for the 2020 presidential election.

