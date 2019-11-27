Rain
39.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kenyan rivals launch report to help end election violence

By AP News

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya’s president and top opposition leader have launched a report that they call a road map for unifying the country and ending deadly violence around elections.

Among the recommendations in the report launched Wednesday is creating a prime minister post and nearly doubling county governments’ share of the national budget from 18% to 35%.

The long-awaited Building Bridges Initiative was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta and rival Raila Odinga after they shook hands last year to end a months-long election standoff.

Kenyans were shocked when the Supreme Court nullified Kenyatta’s 2017 election win and called for a new vote, which Odinga’s supporters boycotted. They later swore in Odinga and called him “the people’s president,” leading to a government crackdown.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 