Mostly cloudy
44.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

South African viral video of body bag causes alarm

By AP News

JOHANNESBURG — Some South Africans have been shocked by a viral video that appeared to show family members carrying a body bag out of an insurance company office while pursuing a claim.

Old Mutual South Africa replied to the incident with a statement on social media earlier this week saying that “this has been most unsettling” and confirming that the claim had been paid.

The company called the incident in KwaZulu-Natal province regrettable and said the claim had had to undergo further assessments.

A woman in the video says they took the body in to show proof of death.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 