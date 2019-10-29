Clear
Heavy rains, landslide in Cameroon’s west kill at least 13

By AP News

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Cameroon has deployed rescue workers and its military to search the wreckage of houses after a torrential downpour caused floods and a landslide that killed at least 13 people overnight in the western village of Bamoungoum near the regional capital Bafoussam.

The governor of Cameroon’s west region, Awa Fonka Augustine, said Tuesday that 20 houses were destroyed and 9 bodies have been transported to the regional hospital. He said four more bodies will follow and least a dozen people have severe wounds.

Cameroon’s minister of decentralization George Elanga Obam visited rescue workers and handed out financial assistance from the president.

It is estimated that at least 120 people live in the neighborhood that was swept by the floods.

