Bus crash in Congo’s southwest kills at least 30, injures 16

By AP News

KINSHASA, Congo — Congo’s presidency says at least 30 people have been killed and 16 others injured in a bus accident in southwestern Kongo Central province.

The statement from President Felix Tshisekedi’s office says the provincial governor is opening an investigation into Sunday’s accident. It says Tshisekedi canceled a trip to Japan because of the crash.

The president visited the city of Mbanza-Ngungu on Monday to express his condolences.

The United Nations-backed Radio Okapi cites a local official as saying the brakes on the bus may have failed.

Minister of National Solidarity Steve Mbikayi brought three mobile clinics and a medical team. He says the wounded will be brought back to the capital, Kinshasa for further treatment.

