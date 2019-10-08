Ethiopian Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal — An airport official in Senegal says an Ethiopian Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the international airport outside the capital Dakar after an engine caught fire after takeoff.

Blaise Diagne International Airport spokesman Tidiane Tamba told The Associated Press that the pilots of the flight, which was headed to Addis Ababa via Bamako, Mali, called the control tower quickly after takeoff Tuesday morning requesting an emergency landing.

He said the pilots reported that the right engine was on fire. The plane landed and an emergency fire crew quickly put out the flames. He said none of the 90 passengers or flight crew were injured.

Ethiopian Airlines said on Twitter that a Boeing 767 aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing because of a “technical problem.” It did not provide further details.