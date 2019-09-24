Sunny
80.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Harry and Meghan visit South Africa’s oldest mosque on tour

By AP News

Harry and Meghan visit South Africa’s oldest mosque on tour

Photo Icon View Photo

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, have visited South Africa’s oldest mosque as their first official tour as a family continues for a second day.

Their stop at the 225-year-old Auwal Mosque in Cape Town on Tuesday includes a viewing of the first known manuscript of the Quran in South Africa. Authorities say it was written down from memory by an imam while he was imprisoned on nearby Robben Island during a period when slaves were not allowed to worship Islam.

Events include meetings with several religious leaders, as the mosque hosts interfaith dialogues in the famously diverse city.

The royal couple’s 10-day, multi-country tour also includes stops for Harry in Botswana, Angola and Malawi with a focus on wildlife protection, mental health and mine clearance.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 