Clear
61.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Zimbabwean doctors protest against abduction of union leader

By AP News

Zimbabwean doctors protest against abduction of union leader

Photo Icon View Photo

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwean doctors say one of their leaders has been abducted after calling for a pay strike.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association says their president, Peter Magombeyi, was abducted on Saturday, days after receiving threats on his phone.

About two dozen doctors marched at the country’s biggest hospital on Sunday, demanding Magombeyi’s release. The association represents hundreds of newly qualified doctors who are doing their residencies.

The doctors, who earn less than $40 a month, want a review of their salaries and allowances. Magombeyi had expressed concerns to journalists about the poor state of Zimbabwe’s hospitals.

Police spokesman Paul Nyathi says he has yet to receive details of the case.

The alleged abduction was reported as the world’s attention is on Zimbabwe and the upcoming burial of former leader Robert Mugabe.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 