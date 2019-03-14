Africa needs to find own solutions to climate change problem

NAIROBI, Kenya — Leaders and experts say Africa must find its own solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that energy resources, like coal, that fueled industrialization in the developed world are no longer viable because they create pollution.

Macron, officially opened the One Planet Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations Environmental Assembly, said green energy is the way forward and the world should follow the example of Kenya, which gets 75 percent of its power from renewable resources.

Macron said Africa is key for this fight because the first impacts of climate change are visible on the continent.

Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg, director of African Women in Agricultural Research and Development, said Africa must stop importing scientists and develop its own through education.