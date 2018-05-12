Some Africans are studying their way out of prison

NAIROBI, Kenya — The African Prisons Project in Kenya and Uganda is turning even illiterate prisoners into their own legal advocates in countries where such assistance is desperately rare.

Project spokeswoman Peggy Nyahera said 800 prisoners have been freed this year alone as of October.

The project in Kenya and neighboring Uganda was founded in 2007 by then-British law student Alexander McLean, who was volunteering in Uganda when he witnessed the sorry state of inmates. Many are illiterate and poor, with little resources to represent themselves.