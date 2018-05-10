The Latest Melania Trump dances with kids, feeds elephants

Melania Trump has sashayed to the beat of African music… Enlarge

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Latest on Melania Trump’s visit to Africa (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Melania Trump has sashayed to the beat of African music while being welcomed to an orphanage in Kenya.

Children living at The Nest in Nairobi greeted her Friday with singing and dancing, and it didn’t take long before the typically reserved U.S. first lady gave in to the moment. She walked up a pathway holding hands with two children and then began to sashay to the beat as she approached the building.

Mrs. Trump is on her first extended solo international trip as first lady.

She opened the Kenya portion of her visit earlier Friday by feeding baby elephants at Nairobi National Park and going on a safari. She plans to meet with Kenya’s first lady and take in a performance at Nairobi National Theater.

Egypt will be the next and final stop on her Africa tour. She previously visited Ghana and Malawi.

___

9 a.m.

Melania Trump is visiting a national park in Kenya to highlight animal conservation efforts.

The U.S. first lady arrived at Nairobi National Park on Friday to learn about steps the east African nation is taking to conserve elephants and rhinos. She’ll also go on a quick safari.

Mrs. Trump plans to visit with children at an orphanage and take in a children’s performance later Friday at Nairobi National Theater.

She is on her first-ever visit to Africa and her first extended solo international trip as first lady. Mrs. Trump opened the trip Tuesday in Ghana and visited Malawi on Thursday.

Egypt is the final stop on a four-nation tour of the continent to highlight child welfare, education and tourism and conservation.