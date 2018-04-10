South African activist sentenced with Mandela is in hospital

JOHANNESBURG — Andrew Mlangeni, one of the last two surviving anti-apartheid activists who were sentenced with Nelson Mandela to life in prison in 1964, is being treated in a hospital.

South Africa’s ruling party says it has been informed by the 93-year-old Mlangeni’s family that he is in “critical but stable” condition. South African media say Mlangeni was admitted to a Cape Town hospital on Wednesday.

Mlangeni was convicted of sabotage and sent with Mandela and others to the prison on Robben Island during white minority rule. He was freed in 1989 and became a member of parliament after the end of apartheid in 1994.

Eight people were sentenced to life in prison in the Rivonia trial. The other surviving member of that group is Denis Goldberg.