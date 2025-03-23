Somali militants kill 6 Kenyan police reservists and ransack their border camp

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Armed militants from Somalia raided a Kenyan police camp near the border, killed six reservists and seized weapons, Kenyan police said Sunday.

Four other police reservists sustained serious wounds from the attack on a camp in Garissa county by al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab militants, police spokesperson Michael Muchiri said, adding that more police had been deployed to increase security in the area.

The militants shot and stabbed the reservists, ransacked the camp and took away weapons. An undisclosed number of militants also died in the attack, Muchiri said.

The area near the porous Kenya-Somalia border that has been repeatedly breached by militants.

The U.S Embassy in Kenya last week issued an advisory for Americans not to travel to the area due to the risk of attacks and kidnappings.

Last week, a Kenyan police officer at a border post in Mandera county was shot and killed by armed men suspected to be Somali intelligence officers. Kenyan police officials said the attack was a revenge mission after Kenyan officials arrested Somali nationals who were allegedly planning an attack on an infrastructure project.

Somalia has since 2022 intensified security operations targeting al-Shabab militants, who control some of the rural areas. An African Union stabilization mission made up of troops from different countries is assisting Somalia in the fight against al-Shabab.

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

Associated Press