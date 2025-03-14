British man killed in Kenya after being knocked over by president’s speeding motorcade

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A British national has died in Kenya after being struck by a government vehicle that was part of the president’s motorcade.

Edgar Charles Frederick, 79, was killed on Thursday following the incident as President William Ruto ’s motorcade made its way to a public engagement in the capital, Nairobi.

The driver of the government vehicle was arrested and later released on cash bail, police spokesperson Michael Muchiri said on Friday.

A British High Commission spokesperson said it was “liaising with the authorities.”

The accident caused an outrage on social media as Kenyans questioned why the president’s motorcade drivers were driving at a high speed in a busy major road.

Videos shared on social media showed the victim lying on the tarmac with heavy bleeding on his head. The vehicle that hit him did not stop after the accident.

The presidential motorcade, often made up of dozens of vehicles, is driven in high speeds for security reasons, according to the police.

Muchiri told the BBC that Frederick had been visiting Kenya to see his sister and nephew who are residents of the country. He said a post-mortem would be held.

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

Associated Press