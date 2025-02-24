Over 20 people are missing after local clashes at the Kenya-Ethiopia border

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya has deployed heavy security at its border with Ethiopia after an attack by armed men in what authorities describe as cross-border clashes. Twenty people are missing.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday said the government was collaborating with authorities in Ethiopia to find the missing people.

Fishermen from Ethiopia clashed with Kenyan counterparts at the Omo river on Saturday, Turkana County governor Jeremiah Lomorukai said Sunday. Local authorities said 15 boats are missing.

The Turkana community from Kenya and the Dassanech community from Ethiopia share economic activities such as pastoralism and fishing.

The area in the past has seen livestock raids in neighboring villages. Kenya had hired more police reservists to assist in the border area, but raiders often flee into Ethiopia.

Murkomen said Kenya would establish a border post where all people entering would be checked.

Associated Press