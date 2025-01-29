3 coup-hit West African nations formally leave ECOWAS regional bloc

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The junta-led West African nations of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have formally withdrawn from the regional bloc known as ECOWAS, the body said Wednesday, the culmination of a yearlong process during which the group tried to avert an unprecedented disintegration.

The withdrawal of the three countries, first announced a year ago, “has become effective today,” ECOWAS said in a statement. The bloc, however, said that it has also decided to “keep ECOWAS’ doors open,” requesting member nations to continue to accord the trio of nations membership privileges, including free movement within the region with an ECOWAS passport.

Widely seen as West Africa’s top political and regional authority, the 15-nation ECOWAS was formed in 1975 to “promote economic integration” in member states. It has struggled in recent years to reverse rampant coups in the region where citizens have complained of not benefitting from rich natural resources.

The bloc has since grown to become the region’s top political authority, often collaborating with states to solve domestic challenges on various fronts from politics to economics and security.

In parts of West Africa, however, ECOWAS has lost its effectiveness and support among citizens, who see it as representing only the interests of the leaders and not that of the masses, said Oge Onubogu, director of the Africa Program at the Washington-based Wilson Center think tank.

After coming into power, the juntas in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso announced that they were leaving ECOWAS, and they created their own security partnership, the Alliance of Sahel States, in September.

It’s the first time in the bloc’s half-century of existence that its members have withdrawn in such a manner. Analysts say it’s an unprecedented blow to the group that could threaten efforts to return democracy and help stabilize the increasingly fragile region.

ECOWAS said that its members were also required to treat goods and services coming from the three countries in according with ECOWAS regulations and provide full support and cooperation to ECOWAS officials from the countries during their assignments.

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press