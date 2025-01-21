Rescue camera gave officials a view of hundreds of miners in South Africa trapped in shaft View Photo

CARLETONVILLE, South Africa (AP) — A specialized mine rescue camera was lowered late last year into an almost 2.6-kilometer (1.6-mile) deep mineshaft in South Africa, where hundreds of illegal miners were reported to be trapped, starving, dehydrated and desperate to get out.

With no architectural plans of the actual mineshaft and its levels and tunnels, the camera reached 1,280 meters (4,200 feet) underground and gave rescuers their first visuals: A large group of illegal miners is seen standing around on a level, clearly waiting for help to arrive.

Rescuers brought the camera back to the surface and then sent it back underground, this time with a notepad, pen and a letter attached to initiate communication with the miners. Once it reached them, the miners immediately also attached a note telling the rescuers that about 480 of them were underground and those still alive were desperate to exit the mine.

This would mark the beginning of discussions to explore various options of how to bring the miners back up to the surface.

It would be the first time a specially designed cage that can be lowered as deep as 3,100 meters (10,170 feet) fitted with specialized cameras and a communications system, was used to rescue such a large number of people underground.

“When we got to the level we could immediately see that there are some people standing. We could not determine the number of people that are standing there but it was evident that people were standing around and they were in need of help to come up to the surface,” said Mannas Fourie, the CEO of Mine Rescue Services South Africa, the private company contracted to rescue the miners.

The death toll in a monthslong standoff between police and miners trapped while working illegally in the abandoned gold mine rose to at least 87, police said last week. Authorities faced growing anger and a possible investigation over their initial refusal to help the miners and bring them out of the mine by cutting off their food supplies.

The deceased miners are suspected to have died of starvation and dehydration, although no causes of death have been released. South African authorities have been fiercely criticized for cutting off the miners in the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine. That tactic to “smoke them out,” as described by a prominent Cabinet minister, was condemned by one of South Africa’s biggest trade unions.

According to Fourie, who led the operation at the mineshaft, once the cage was lowered with two volunteers from the community, they managed to reach their target of retrieving at least 35 miners a day.

They had initially estimated that the operation would last up to 16 days based on equipment that would take two people up at a time, but this changed once a full assessment was done and it was determined the cage could be used for the rescue, allowing them to lift up to 13 people at a time.

About 57 round trips are estimated to have been made to retrieve the eventual number of 246 miners and 78 corpses.

While the equipment was very important to the operation, a combination of technology and human effort proved to be crucial underground, with the two volunteers and the miners themselves playing an important role.

Fourie said the decision of who to load onto the cage first was left to the volunteers and the illegal miners.

“I think on the first cages that arrived, the first couple, it was assessed by them to see who are the people in need of dire medical attention, who are really taking strain, and they sent those people out first,” he said.

“Thereafter, they made a decision themselves to say how many people they can bring out and how they’re going to alter between bringing out bodies or bringing out people.”

Fourie added that the volunteers had said that their biggest concern being there was to control the crowd, because everybody was eager to come out. “We could see as they climbed into the cage, they made way for each other to get as many people in at one time,” he said.

According to the rescue team, the camera is one of the most important tools used in the operation as it sends a signal back up and provides a live feed on a laptop, which is then recorded and assessed to determine the condition of the shaft barrel, which people need to travel in, and the level itself.

“You know, some of these shafts are flooded with water, some of them are filled up with rubble in the process of rehabilitation, and no one could have given us a clear fact of what the conditions are.”

According to Fourie, the cage was designed to carry only six people at the depth of 3,100 meters, but they managed to pull out up to 13 people at a time as they were not working at that depth.

“Working at 1,280 meters enabled us to load more people into the conveyance because there’s less rope weight which is being pulled by the machine,” he said.

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press